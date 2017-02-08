Elchin Safarov: “Baku-2017” will differ from previous Islamic Solidarity Games”

Date: 8 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

“Propaganda programmes like “Grassroots” have very big importance for international events. Today we start propaganda activities of “Baku-2017” - 4th Islam Solidarity Games,” has said Corporate Director at Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) Elchin Safarov said.

“Propaganda activities will be held in two directions. “Baku-2017” has international and local ambassadors. They are outstanding persons in the world of art and sports. They will contribute to high-level organisation of the event with propaganda projects. Activities will start in both Baku and 21 districts in April. These activities will be a sort of the start of the inauguration ceremony. This is the biggest propaganda programme that we are going to carry out. We also plan to organise events with participation of local pop stars with youth and volunteers in various place in districts of Azerbaijan. These activities will play great role in popularizing “Baku-2017”.

