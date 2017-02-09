Date: 9 February 2017 11:46

A+

A–



Moscow, February 9, AZERTAC

Commander of the Caspian flotilla, Rear Admiral Sergey Pinchuk held a working meeting with the delegation of Naval Forces of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of the organization and conduct of the "Sea Cup-2017" contests for naval training among the crews of surface ships, at the meeting, which took place in the base for the stationing of warships in Makhachkala.

Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the Training and Education Complex "Caspian" and the command post of training field for Marine "Scorpion", where the stages of international contests "Sea Cup-2016" and "Caspian Cup-2015" were held.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special correspondent

Commander of Russia's Caspian Flotilla meets delegation of Azerbaijani Naval Forces