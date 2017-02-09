Update on ticket sales for Eurovision 2017

Date: 9 February 2017 12:46

Baku, February 9 AZERTAC

Tickets sales for the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest have been delayed.

According to Eurovision.tv, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, Jon Ola Sand said: “We are disappointed with the delay to the start of ticket sales for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, but are working closely with Host Broadcaster UA: PBC to resolve this situation. The EBU recognises that any tender process needs to be transparent and fair, and hope that tickets can go on sale at the earliest possible opportunity”.

The 2017 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Kyiv’s International Exhibition Centre on 9th, 11th and 13th May. Last year Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song 1944 performed by Jamala.

