Date: 9 February 2017 13:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

Representatives of the customs services of Azerbaijan and Iran discussed issues of data exchange in Astara city of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the press service of the State Customs Committee, Head of Supervision Department at Gilan Province's customs administration Mohammad Shahbazi, head of Astara Customs Office Rasul Omidiy and head of the International Relations Department Amir Habibvand represented the Iranian side. While Chief of Department of Performance Measurement and Development Programs, Major General of Customs Service Iqbal Babayev, Dilavar Farzaliyev, Chief of the External Relations Department and Head of Astara Customs Office Mirmahmud Miratayev represented Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides discussed mutually beneficial relations, as well as economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The participants emphasized importance of regular meetings held by Azerbaijani and Iranian customs to expand mutual cooperation, as well as acceleration of the transition of goods and vehicles, ensuring security between the two countries.

Following the discussions, the delegations got acquainted with current state of Iran's Astara customs border checkpoint.

Azerbaijan, Iran: customs services discuss issues of data exchange