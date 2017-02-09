Date: 9 February 2017 13:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 9 AZERTAC

Deweer Gallery presented the first solo exhibition of young Azerbaijani artist Aida Mahmudova in Belgium. This solo show also marks the beginning of the representation of the artist by Deweer Gallery.

Mahmudova was born in Baku, Azerbaijan in 1982 and lives and works in Baku.

Mahmudova’s paintings can be situated in the long Azerbaijani tradition of oil painting, especially in her attitude towards expressive and abstractive forms, her interest in the landscape and free use of color.

Mahmudova practices an intuitive form of painting that incorporates fragments of the real and erroneous traces of memory through an aggressive, almost performative and physical painterly act. The landscape-like paintings are dissected by forceful lines, an unexpected use of materials, intrusive forms and a strong depth of color, all of which emerge in an almost organic manner throughout her intense creative process.

Aida Mahmudova`s solo exhibition opens in Belgium