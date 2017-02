Date: 9 February 2017 13:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 9 AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights on Azerbaijan Alain Destexhe.

President Ilham Aliyev receives rapporteur of PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights on Azerbaijan