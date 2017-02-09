Date: 9 February 2017 14:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 9, AZERTAC

A project that takes in Syrian refugees as exchange students is to bear fruit in April following the arrival of the first group of students to Japan, according to NHK world.

The project was initiated by non-profit organization Japan Association for Refugees, or JAR, and Japanese language schools in Tokyo and elsewhere. Six Syrian students under 30 years of age will attend the schools.

They have been chosen from more than 200 applicants who were screened in Turkey.

They will be able to take classes free of charge.

The students are to work part-time to pay their own living expenses. The schools say they will find work for them, while the association will provide consultations.

Japan's refugee recognition rate remains low. The project team maintains granting opportunities for young Syrians to stay in Japan as exchange students is expected to help bring more Syrian refugees to Japan.

Japanese NPO to take in Syrians as students