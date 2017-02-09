Device for rapid detection of viral diseases created In Japan

Date: 9 February 2017 18:34

Japan has developed a unique compact device weighing only 500 grams, which makes it possible to determine the presence of the type of an infectious disease caused by various viruses and bacteria in a person for about 10 minutes.



"Its sale is expected to begin later this year", - said the official representative of Nihon Itagarasu, who developed this installation together with specialists from the National Institute of Industrial Science and Technology (Sansoken).



It takes a stationary heavy equipment, which is found only in specialized institutions, to identify and determine this type of virus.



The procedure of this kind takes about an hour in Japan.



"The new device allows you to do this for about ten minutes, on samples of saliva or blood," - said a company representative.



The device is powered by the special battery, it can be easily transported to remote areas. It can be used in ordinary clinics, the food industry, on board the aircraft, on the farms in the event of, for example, the suspicion of avian influenza.



"However, the work with the device requires special knowledge; it is designed for professionals - said a company representative.



“Current fixed installations for the same analysis cost 2-3 million yen ($ 18-27 thousand),” explained the employee. “We intend to make our device significantly cheaper - less than one million yen ($ 9 thousand)".





