President Ilham Aliyev: Our sons like Chingiz show our superiority once more

Date: 9 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 9, AZERTAC

“We defend our own lands. Our cause is a cause of justice. The whole Azerbaijani society is united, solidary, and shows unity in settling the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is our common issue and we are right,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the family members of national hero Chingiz Gurbanov.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is a much more stronger than Armenia.

“Compared with Armenia, Azerbaijan is a much more powerful country. This is not only for economic or military potential. Our sons like Chingiz show our superiority once more. He faced more than ten saboteurs. Probably, Chingiz knew that he is going to die. However, he died defending his Motherland and became a martyr.”

