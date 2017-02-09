Date: 9 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 9, AZERTAC

On February 8, an auction on placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the state registration number 50100853S, total volume AZN 50 000 000, face value per note AZN 100, and turnover period 29 days was carried out on Baku Stock Exchange.

Total volume of orders submitted by 3 exchange members made AZN 22,759,000.00 AZN at face value.

Orders were presented in price ranges 98.8848 AZN (14.4999%) and 99.0000 AZN (12.9870%).

Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan set cut off price on competitive orders in the amount of 98.8848 AZN (14.4999%) and weighted average price in the amount of 98.9322 AZN (13.8770%).

The settlement date of T-bills was 08.02.2017 (t+0).

Volume of Notes realized at face value formed 22,759,000.00 AZN The maturity date of Notes is 09.03.2017.

Results of Notes placement of Central Bank of Azerbaijan