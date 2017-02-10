New space robotics control technology created In Russia

Date: 10 February 2017 10:34

New control technology of mobile robotics in space with the help of mini-programs developed in the far Eastern Federal University, the press service of the University.



«New technology to manage mobile robotics at large distances has been tested in the far Eastern Federal University (FEFU). Scientists propose to control the robots using mini-programs that execute in automatic mode with the use of intelligent systems. This technology will allow to solve the problem of delay signals when transmitted over long distances and to provide more stable operation of robotics, for example, in outer space,» — said in the message.



According to the authors, this approach will allow you to create robots for the most distant planets, for example Mars. On this currently working around the world.



«The study also tested the technology of intelligent control of a group of robots. In Moscow and in Vladivostok was created the same groups in which stood the robot leader and the led. Management was conducted alternately from different parts of the country, leaders were sent a mini-program to perform a specific mission, they have formed their tasks led and performed the task», — says the press service.



The leader, possessing artificial intelligence, watched the group work and adjust the tasks the robots that have had problems.



«After completing the task, the leader passed the information to a human operator, who, depending on the level of implementation, sent new program», — told in the University.



In the testing of new management technologies mobile robotics at large distances together with scientists of the University was attended by members of the Institute of automation and control processes far Eastern branch of RAS and Institute of applied mathematics named after M. V. Keldysh Russian Academy of Sciences.





