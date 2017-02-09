Azeri Light crude sells for $56.68

Date: 10 February 2017 10:46

Baku, February 10, AZERTAC

Oil prices continue to rise on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US Light crude oil increased $0.12 to stand at $53.12. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.14 to trade at $55.77.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.06 to stand at $56.68.

