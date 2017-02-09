Azeri Light crude sells for $56.68

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Baku, February 10, AZERTAC
Oil prices continue to rise on the world markets.
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US Light crude oil increased $0.12 to stand at $53.12. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.14 to trade at $55.77.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased $0.06 to stand at $56.68.
