The Biggest Subscriber Glitch In YouTube History

Date: 10 February 2017 11:34

BlackScreenTV was once a YouTuber with 29,000 subscribers. Now he has under -1,500. Yup, that’s right, a negative number. YouTube is in trouble.



The glitch is pretty simple. If someone unsubscribes from a channel the YouTube algorithm miscounts it as two un-subscriptions instead of one. If someone was to subscribe to and then unsubscribe from a channel over and over the person would rapidly hemorrhage subscribers, and that is what is happening at the moment.



As of yet we do not know how long this subscriber glitch has been happening on YouTube, but we do know that subscriber glitches have been a problem on YouTube near constantly over the past months. At first people had noted that they were being randomly unsubscribed from the favorite content creators, whilst content creators were finding that their channels were losing subscribers every time they uploaded. YouTube always denied that anything was going wrong on their end.



All of this does have to make us question how long this glitch has actually been going on for. It was discovered in the early hours of the morning by BlackScreenTV, but in truth we don’t know when this began.



Subscriptions and subscribers are the key, most important part of YouTube, and was arguably the thing that made YouTube blow up in the first place. If this is happening now, and may have been happening for a while, then how can we trust YouTube to keep an accurate count of our subscriber counts in the future?



As for now, YouTube channels are rapidly dropping in subscriber counts, and there has been no response from YouTube.





