Date: 10 February 2017

Baku, February 10, AZERTAC

SOCAR paid AZN 128 million 187 thousand to the State Budget in January 2017 which is AZN 10 million 505 thousand (108,9%) more than the same period of 2016.

Besides, the Company’s payment to the State Social Protection Fund amounted AZN 12 million 507 thousand in January, which is AZN 2 million 379 thousand (123,5%) more than the same period of 2016.

SOCAR’s budget payments for January 2017