SOCAR’s budget payments for January 2017

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 10 February 2017 11:46
A+
A–
Baku, February 10, AZERTAC
SOCAR paid AZN 128 million 187 thousand to the State Budget in January 2017 which is AZN 10 million 505 thousand (108,9%) more than the same period of 2016.
Besides, the Company’s payment to the State Social Protection Fund amounted AZN 12 million 507 thousand in January, which is AZN 2 million 379 thousand (123,5%) more than the same period of 2016.
10 February 2017 10:46
09 February 2017 22:46
09 February 2017 20:46