Azerbaijan’s Justice Minister received PACE rapporteur on Azerbaijan

Baku, February 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov met the rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights on Azerbaijan Alain Destexhe, the press service of the Ministry said.

The sides noted effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe. The PACE rapporteur was informed on the work on ensuring rule of law, human rights, independence of judicial authority, transparent election of judges and other legal reforms carried out under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Besides, it was underlined that within the Action plan of the Council of Europe for Azerbaijan there were implemented important projects on various spheres.

Alain Destexhe praised the democratic processes, including reforms going in the country in the judicial system.

The sides had comprehensive exchange of views on enhancement of the legislation, execution of decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, conditions of keeping of prisoners, reports of the international organizations on Azerbaijan, discussed the questions of encouragement of the open government, development of civil society and other issues which are of interest. The questions of fight against terrorism in the world were also in the focus. It was brought to attention that Azerbaijan suffers from the Armenian terrorism, noted bitter realities of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, chairman of the Azerbaijan Parliament’s international relations and inter-parliamentary ties standing committee Samad Seyidov took part at the meeting.

