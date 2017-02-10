Samsung developing clam-type smartphones

Date: 10 February 2017 12:34

Samsung Electronics reportedly is developing clam-type smartphones and is expected to begin small production of its first foldable model featuring a flexible AMOLED display in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.



The sources pointed that Samsung already applied patents related to foldable smartphones to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in late 2016, a clear indication showing that the Korea vendor is developing clam-type smartphones, said the sources.



Other vendors including Apple, LG Electronics and Microsoft have also filed applications for comparable patents with the USPTO, the sources added.



However, Samsung's mass production of clam-type smartphones may not kick off until the second half of 2018 if it cannot overcome a number of technical issues, noted the sources.



One of the technical issues involves the production and reliability of the PI (polyimide)-based plastic cover, a key component for the production of foldable smartphones.



While PI substrates are being produced in large volume currently, mass production of PI-based plastic covers with reliable quality is not expected to come until the first half of 2018, added the sources.





