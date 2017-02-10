Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade receives citizens in Shirvan

Date: 10 February 2017 16:34

Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade received citizens in the city of Shirvan (citizens from Hajigabul, Saatly, Sabirabad regions and Shirvan city). At the reception, complaints and suggestions from citizens related to the provision of telecommunications services: Internet, postal services, service culture and other issues of concern to the population in this area were listened to. The appeals made at the reception were mainly related to the quality of telecommunications services, the Internet, postal services, employment, and other issues.



Most of the problems raised by citizens were solved on the spot.



Citizens’ appeals on the issues that are unrelated to the activity of the ministry were also registered to be forwarded to the appropriate bodies.



Minister Ramin Guluzade gave instructions to the heads of relevant bodies to address the issues raised at the reception.



As part of his regional visit, Minister Ramin Guluzade also held a meeting with the heads of regional telecommunication centers and post offices.



During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the current situation in the sector, shortcomings, service quality, and citizens’ complaints. It was noted that the reforms implemented in the relevant field are aimed at ensuring citizens’ satisfaction and increasing the quality of services.



At the meeting, Ramin Guluzade gave instructions to the heads of relevant areas on improving the service quality, eliminating existing shortcomings, and resolving appeals from citizens in a timely manner.





















