Date: 10 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 10, AZERTAC

"AMAN-17" international naval exercise has today started in Karachi, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry said.

A delegate of Azerbaijani Armed Forces is participating in the exercise as an observer.

The exercise will last until February 14.

