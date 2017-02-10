Date: 10 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 10, AZERTAC

President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis together with his wife will visit Azerbaijan to attend the 5th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 16-17.

The Global Baku Forum will be organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center with the support of State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The focus of the forum will be “Future of foreign relations: Power and interests”. The event will discuss the issues such as future of transatlantic relations, fight against terrorism, role of China in international relations, future of Europe, threats of populism and extremism to international security.

Presidents, former heads of state and governments, prominent politicians and public figures are expected to participate in the forum.

Latvian President to attend 5th Global Baku Forum