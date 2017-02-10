Date: 10 February 2017 17:46

Tbilisi, February 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed cooperation in the field of security as Ambassador Dursun Hasanov met with head of the State Security Service of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri.

The two also exchanged views over prospects for the bilateral cooperation, and stressed the necessity of strengthening relations in the field of security.

Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss security cooperation