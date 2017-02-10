Broadcast Wearables introduces the World’s First Smart Fitness T-shirt

Date: 10 February 2017 18:34

Broadcast Wearables has introduced the World’s First Smart Fitness T-shirt with Navigation, in India today. The SYGNAL T-shirt can count the steps you take, calories burnt, floors climbed and sync with MAPS to help navigate you.



A Bengaluru-based crowd-funding platform, FuelADream, is trying to help Broadcast to scale up their business. With the help of FuelADream, Broadcast Wearables will be able to go to production and make this dream a reality. Through this campaign, the company plans to manufacture SYGNAL Fitness t-shirts on a large scale. It will reduce the cost of production, and will also reduce the cost of the t-shirt.



The shirt pairs up with an app (available for both Android and iOS) to tell you exactly the number of steps you’ve walked, the number of floors you’ve climbed, and the number of calories you’ve burnt. It helps you navigate without having to look at your phone screen. The T-shirt has two inbuilt vibration sensors on both shoulders that sense when maps want you to go right or left and will vibrate accordingly.



The T-shirt has a magic controller which snugly fits at the back of the T-shirt. It’s the nerve center for this shirt. It uses Bluetooth to sync with the app & has to be charged once in 3 to 5 days. There is a soft switch on the sleeve to switch the device on & off. SYGNAL Fitness T-shirt is water-proof– making the shirt machine washable. And it can be worn practically everywhere like home, office, gym, an evening out with friends.



Key features:



- Track steps

- Track floor climbed

- Track Calories burned

- Track the distance walked/ run

- Navigate to the desired location



It is available for pre-order on the crowdfunding platform, FuelADream.com, starting at INR 2,499 (MRP INR 4,999) for Indian shipping and at a 59 USD (MRP 99USD) for global shipping.





