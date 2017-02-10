Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General meets rapporteur of PACE 

Date: 10 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 10 AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov has met rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights Alain Destexhe.

Mr. Garalov highlighted dynamically developing relations between Azerbaijan and PACE. He spoke about judicial reforms implemented in Azerbaijan under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Prosecutor General also provided an insight into the cause and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Alain Destexhe, in turn, praised relations between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe and also expressed satisfaction with the reforms carried out in the judicial system.

They exchanged views over the issues on further strengthening the protection of the human rights.

Alain Destexhe was handed over “Justice for Khojaly” book prepared by the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Head of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov was also present in the meeting.

