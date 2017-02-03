Date: 10 February 2017 19:46

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to the whole people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Iran - Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Relations between our countries are based on the will of our nations, who have historically lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighborliness, and common spiritual values. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts towards strengthening our intergovernmental relations and continuing fruitful cooperation within international and regional organizations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, February 8, 2017

His Excellency Mr. Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran