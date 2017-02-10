Food Safety Agency to be created in Azerbaijan

Date: 10 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 10 AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to improve the food safety system in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In order to ensure the implementation of state control for all stages of food production in Azerbaijan, Food Safety Agency will be created.

A Food Security Commission was created under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime minister Ali Ahmadov for ensuring the activity of the agency.

