Date of 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue revealed

Date: 10 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 10 AZERTAC

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held on May 5-6 in Baku.

Azerbaijan is one of the unique places where different cultures and civilizations meet at the crossroad between the East and the West, the North and the South. At the same time, being a member of both Islamic and European organizations Azerbaijan absorbs the values of both civilizations, thus enabling it to assume a role of genuine bridge.

Under patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in cooperation with UNESCO, UN Alliance of Civilizations, UN World Tourism Organization, Council of Europe, ISESCO, North-South Center of the Council of Europe the 4th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue is a unique place that taken responsibility for delivering the global agenda on the Dialogue among Civilisations.

Azerbaijan hosted the 1st World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue on 7-9 April, 2011 which was declared by President Ilham Aliyev at the 65th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Forum addressed challenges of intercultural dialogue in its various aspects regarding conceptual frameworks, governance, policy and practice. It tackled the barriers to dialogue and faced concretely how dialogue can best be pursued in diverse contexts and provided an opportunity for sharing of good practices and the launch of new initiatives within this intercultural platform. 500 representatives from 102 countries from all continents, many international organization, NGOs, media representatives, scholars, experts and etc. participated in the Forum organized under the motto - "United Through Common Values, Enriched by Cultural Diversity".

