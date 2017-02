Date: 10 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 10, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to construct the road leading to the liberated Jojug Marjanli village of the Jabrayil district.

Under the order, 4.3 million manats were allocated from the state budget for the construction of 9 km long highway in Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrail district liberated from the occupation.

