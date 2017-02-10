Date: 10 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 10 AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Shahin mustafayev has met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller.

Speaking about the Azerbaijan-WB cooperation, Mustafayev noted that the bank has implemented 40 projects in Azerbaijan, as of now, and 11 more projects are now being carried out.

The minister reminded Muller about Azerbaijan's fair position in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Involving Armenian banks and companies, operating in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, in the World Bank projects is inadmissible, said Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Mr. Mustafayev noted the significance of the World Bank’s continuing financing the projects in Azerbaijan’s private sector.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation in agriculture and training of employees of industrial parks, the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park as well, he added.

Cyril Muller, in turn, highlighted successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the world Bank. He also praised the projects carried out under the support of the World Bank in the country.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy meets World Bank Vice President