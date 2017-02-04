Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Armenian armed units violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 33 times throughout the day

Date: 11 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 11, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 33 times throughout the day, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces, stationed in Armenia`s Berkaber village in Ijevan district, Chinari village and nameless hills in Berd district, nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Alibayli and Kokhanabi villages in Tovuz district, Gizilhajili village in Gazakh district, Garavalilar village in Gadabay district.

The ceasefire was also violated in Goyarkh and Chilaburt villages in Tartar district, Yusifjanli, Merzili and Shurabad villages in Aghdam district, Mehdili village in Jabrayil district as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts.


