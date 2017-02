Date: 11 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 11, AZERTAC

Oil prices continue to rise on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US Light crude oil increased $0.86 to stand at $53.86. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $1.07 to trade at $56.70.

