Meeting with graduators of business journalism project held in Baku

Date: 11 February 2017

AZERTAC

British Council hosted meeting for graduators of business journalism project.

Business Journalism is a unique 1-year project strengthening professional competencies and skills of the national media through a special training program tailored to the needs of the selected journalists participating in the program. The program is run in partnership with PASHA Bank Azerbaijan and in cooperation with one of Europe’s biggest media organizations, the Thomson Foundation.

The project has been implemented since 2011 and about 70 journalists have participated in the project so far. The training workshops are devoted to Online Journalism and raising the standards of business reporting in Azerbaijan involving some outside meetings to different business organisations. The participants attend 3 training sessions in Baku and the most active ones with full attendance during the local training sessions will travel to the United Kingdom to attend the last training which includes visits and placements at well-known newspapers, magazines and other media establishments, as well as meetings with prominent journalists.

