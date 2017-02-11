Azerbaijan, Spain marks 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Date: 11 February 2017 12:46

Baku, February 11 AZERTAC

February 11, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Spain.

During this period, strong friendly relations based on dialogue and mutual understanding, were forged between Azerbaijan and Spain. Cooperation between the two countries encompasses the political, economic, cultural, tourism, humanitarian, sports and others fields, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told.

Azerbaijan and Spain guided by the norms and principles of international law support and respect each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of their internationally recognized borders.

High level political dialogue and cooperation within the international organizations give further impetus to development of relations. Both countries demonstrate determination to develop economic-trade relations through joint efforts pursuant to the existing potential of our countries.

Steps taken towards increasing the people-to-people contacts, expansion of legal-treaty base open up new prospects for the promotion of cooperation between the two countries. Working groups within the Parliaments of both countries play an important role in the development of collaboration between Azerbaijan and Spain.

Spain along with Turkey is the initiator of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC). Azerbaijan actively cooperates with the UNAOC and makes its substantial contributes to the promotion of multiculturalism and the dialogue among civilizations and religions at the international level.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulated the Government and people of Spain on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Spain and remain assured that mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will further continue to develop successfully.

