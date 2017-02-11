Azerbaijan sends export mission to Pakistan

Date: 11 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy has sent an export mission to Pakistan.

The export mission met with representatives from leading companies of Pakistan.

More than 70 Pakistani companies attended the meeting. They discussed expanse of ties between the companies of the two countries.

The export mission also met with the representatives of more than 40 companies in the other cities of Pakistan.

The export mission includes 16 companies specializing in the production of fruits, vegetables, mineral water, fruit juices, sugar and confectionery, cotton, chemical and industrial products.

They will today pay a visit to Lahore.

