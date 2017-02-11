Death Toll from Philippines earthquake rises to 15

Date: 11 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 11, AZERTAC

Over a dozen people died as a result of the Friday 6.5-magnitude earthquake in eastern Philippines.

According to Khaleeg Times, at least 15 were killed by the quake, while about 90 others were injured, the Chicago Tribune newspaper said on Friday citing officials.

Earlier media reports put the death toll at 3, saying that at least 7 were injured.

The earthquake occurred on Friday, at 14:03 GMT, in the province of Surigao del Norte.

