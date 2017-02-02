Tickets for 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix still on sale

Date: 11 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 11, AZERTAC

A variety of ticket options for the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are still available to purchase online via www.bakucitycircuit.com. The second successive Formula 1 race to be staged on the streets of Azerbaijan’s capital city is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 23rd -25th June, 2017.

Newly launched one and two-day tickets were put on sale last week providing fans with various grandstand seating options as well as full access to the vending area with its wide range of entertainment as well as to the nightly live music concerts taking place on the main stage.

One-day grandstand tickets range from AZN70 – AZN125, while two-day grandstand tickets range from AZN180 – AZN440 (cost in US$ will be determined by currency rate on day of purchase). Similarly, 4-day tickets are still available at full price (ranging from AZN200 – AZN690) and include grandstand access to not only the three days of racing as well as all accompanying entertainment offerings but also to a special Pit Lane Walk on Thursday 22nd June.

In addition, special ‘Junior’ tickets at the Khazar and Bulvar Grandstands for children aged 2-15 are also still available to families travelling to the event together as well as Daily Roaming Tickets to those preferring to watch the action from different locations on the track on various standing areas and podiums.

