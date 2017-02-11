Date: 11 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 11, AZERTAC

The IJF World Judo Tour 2017 has today kicked off with a French super show as the Paris Grand Slam is the first step on the road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will see the implementation of a host of rules evolution as the sport continues to move forward.

The season-launching Paris tournament, one of five annual IJF Grand Slams (Paris, Baku, Yekaterinburg, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo), will see Olympic champions return to action and new names announce themselves on one of the highest stages in the sport when the sport is bathed with the maximum attention of the host country and indeed the world.

A new set of simplified rules have been designed to make the sport easier to understand for non-judoka and the media and to make the sport dynamic. These changes were presented to coaches and referees at the IJF Referee and Coaching Seminar in Baku in January.

The tournament brings together 459 fighters from 63 countries.

Paris Grand Slam 2017 starts