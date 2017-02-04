Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times

Date: 12 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 12, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 20 times throughout the day, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces, stationed in Armenia`s Dovekh village in Noyemberyan district, Berkaber village in Ijevan district, Aygepar, Chinari villages in Berd district and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages in Gazakh district, Alibayli, Aghbulag villages in Tovuz district and nameless hills in Gadabay district.

The ceasefire was also violated in Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages in Tartar district, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.


