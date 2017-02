Date: 12 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judo fighters have claimed three bronze medals on the first day of the Paris Grand Slam.

The medals came from Elkhan Safarov (60kg), Nijat Shikhalizade (66kg) and Hidayet Heydarov (73kg).

The tournament brings together 459 fighters from 63 countries.

