The share of Internet Explorer in the world browser market has fallen below 20%

Date: 13 February 2017 16:34

The share of Internet Explorer in the world browser market for personal computers for the first time in many years has fallen below 20%. This is evidenced by the data service NetMarketShare, tracking the activity of more than 160 million unique users viewing more than 40 thousand sites.



According to researchers, in January 2017 Internet Explorer was chosen for accessing the Internet by 19.71% users of desktops and laptops. In December 2016, this figure was 20.84%.



For Chrome the ratio on the contrary increased significantly - from 56.4% to almost 58%. Chrome surpassed Internet Explorer in popularity in April 2016 and since then is actively expanding its presence.



This is largely due to the fact that in the beginning of this year, Microsoft discontinued support for all versions of Internet Explorer, except the last one - eleventh.



Now the American corporation promotes its other browser - Edge. However, its share in January 2017 was only 5.48%, for the year increased by only 2.4 percentage points.



Firefox still remains to be one of the three most popular web browsers, whose presence indicator decreased from 12.22% in December 2016 to 11.77% a month later.



The share of Safari, which for many years has hovered around 5%, according to the results of the first calendar month, reached 5.48%.



According to StatCounter, Chrome, whose share was 61.1% in January 2017, has been the leader of global web browsers market for computers for a long time.



Firefox holds the second place (14.85%). Internet Explorer – the third place (10.5%). They are followed by Safari (5.28%) and Edge (3.58%).





