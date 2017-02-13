Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss strategic partnership

Date: 13 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has today met with Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze.

The sides noted that the relations based on the principles of friendship and good neighborhood between Azerbaijan and Georgia are of strategic partnership nature and stressed that these bonds of ties provide favorable conditions for the comprehensive development of the bilateral cooperation.

Underlining the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the development level of political dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding in the light of regular high-level visits between the two countries over this period.

Noting that the mutually beneficial cooperation is also developing at the high level in the fields of economy, trade, tourism, energy and transport between the two countries, the sides emphasized the importance of further expanding this cooperation of regional importance. In this regard, they mentioned the indispensability of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Southern Gas project.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as friendly and neighborly countries, sets an example for the entire region.

Describing Azerbaijan as an important partner for Georgia, Minister Mikheil Janelidze expressed his confidence that the cooperation between the two countries will be advanced in all fields and more new projects will be implemented by joint efforts.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his Georgian counterpart about the latest status of the negotiation process towards the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and noted that the failure in the settlement of the conflict because of Armenia's occupation policy constitutes serious threat to the comprehensive development of the region, ensuring peace, stability and security in the region. He added that the operation of the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia is posing nuclear threat to the entire region.

The sides reiterated mutual support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

During the meeting, the development of inter-parliamentary ties, enhancement of bilateral relationship in the consular field, expansion of legal-treaty base and other issues of mutual concern were also discussed.

