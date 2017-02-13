Date: 13 February 2017 16:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

On February 13, Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee presented official Mascots of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Karabakh horses, national treasures of Azerbaijan, known in the world by their beauty became official symbols of the Games.

Karabakh horses - Mascots of Baku 2017 characterized by tenderness and courage will play an important role in promoting the Games across the media.

“Inje” (İncə) is an example of tenderness, beauty and charm. “Inje” also represents the country`s national traditions and contemporary spirit.

Skillful, brave and purposeful “Jasur” is characterized by his free spirit and self-confidence, as all Kharabakh horses. Fearless and ambitious, “Jasur” is also known by his kind heart and diligence.

Starting today, “Inje” and “Jasur” will become the official symbols of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games and bring a spirit of celebration to the capital and regions of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the illustration with mascots is ready now and the animated version will be revealed soon.

Official Mascots of Baku 2017 announced