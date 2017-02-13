Date: 13 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

Chinese higher education institutions have allocated free places for Azerbaijani students for the 2017-2018 academic year. The scheme takes place under an agreement on cooperation signed by the Azerbaijani and Chinese education ministries. The Chinese side will cover all expenses of the Azerbaijani citizens studying at local universities, including their dormitory, laboratory and monthly expenses, internship, tuition fees. Under the agreement, the Azerbaijani side will provide each student with one return ticket per every academic year.

Under the agreement, 37 Azerbaijanis are now studying international relations, international economy and trade, tourism, civil and commercial law, political science and public administration, Chinese literature, communication and information systems, oil and gas engineering, mechanical engineering, international financing and investment at Chinese universities.

Chinese universities allocate free places for Azerbaijani students