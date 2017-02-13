McLaren and BP Castrol confirm technical collaboration

Date: 13 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

McLaren has confirmed that it has joined forces with fuel company BP and its lubricant division Castrol for the provision of Formula 1 fuels and lubricant technology as well as the supply of products for McLaren Automotive, according to F1i Magazine.

BP is already working with McLaren Applied Technologies, the technology arm of the McLaren Technology Group. It is supplying a range of performance lubricants for Honda’s internal combustion engine (ICE).

The announcement came after Renault also inked a five-year deal with BP and Castrol.

“This agreement between McLaren, BP and Castrol is between brands who both share a long-standing and well-recognised passion for innovation in all we do,” said Jonathan Neale, chief operating officer of the McLaren Technology Group.

“Our McLaren-Honda team provides a global platform for Castrol to supply bespoke advanced lubricant technology."

Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer, McLaren Automotive, added: “The partnership between McLaren Automotive and Castrol is an important step in our journey to deliver the highest levels of performance and efficiency from the engines in our Sports and Super car ranges.

“Not only will the lubricants provided by Castrol play a wide-ranging role in delivering the efficiencies across our existing cars, but our future engine generations as well.”

