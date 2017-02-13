Jayne Pearce: We have a number of innovations in Baku 2017

Date: 13 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

Director of Press Operations at Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) Jayne Pearce has said Baku 2017 will feature a number of innovations.

In an exclusive interview with AZERTAC, she highlighted ongoing preparatory works for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

“We have a number of innovations for the media. In Baku 2015 we introduced a new, more relaxed way of talking to competitors, for example on the I-zone. That will take place again in Baku 2017. We are also this time introducing what’s called multi-accreditation. So we recognize that media today are not just writing. They are not just photographing, they are asked to do all three. They are asked to film, photograph, and write. So we recognize that, and will enable people to sometimes write, sometimes take photographs, depending on what they are asked to do. We introduced that multi-accreditation, which is very exciting.”

Pearce touched upon the media accreditation, saying it will remain open until the end of March. “So far, we have received around 300 applications. Most are from Azerbaijan, of course, the host nation. But we also have applications from 11 other countries, including Turkey, Great Britain, and Africa.”

She said Baku 2017 will feature 20 sports. “The program is set and we have 20 sports, many, of course, much loved by the Azerbaijani spectators, combat sports – the Azerbaijani spectators love wrestling, love boxing, weightlifting. So we have many popular sports.”

Pearce noted the importance of hosting another major event for Azerbaijan, for Baku. “We are expecting tourists from over 50 countries. We have 8,000 young people engaged as volunteers in the Games. They will great training and leadership practice.”

She also hailed the importance of AZERTAC`s becoming the Official News Agency of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games. “I think it is a very important partnership.” Pearce said they rely on AZERTAC to provide good breaking news of the Islamic Games as an impressing international, multi-lingual service. “We are very pleased with partnering with AZERTAC,” she added.

