Baku, February 13. AZERTAC

Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish foreign ministers will hold a trilateral meeting in the first half of this year.

The statement came from Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov at a joint briefing with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze.

