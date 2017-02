Date: 13 February 2017 17:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 13 AZERTAC

A commemorative event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide will be held in Paris.

To be organized by the European Azerbaijan Society, the concert will feature performances by Nazrin Rashidova, Lionel Andrey and Chagall quartet.

Khojaly commemoration concert to be held in Paris