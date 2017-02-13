Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies established by order of Azerbaijani President

Date: 13 February 2017 18:34

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an executive order on establishing the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Under another presidential order, Ramin Guluzade has been appointed as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.



The order aims to improve the public administration system in Azerbaijan, bring the country’s state policy in the fields of transport and communications and high technologies in line with modern standards, and increase the effectiveness in this area.



According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare and submit to the President the draft regulations on the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as proposals on the structure and number of staff of the ministry within two months.The Cabinet of Ministers is in charge of two months to prepare and submit to the President proposals on coordination of the acts of the President in connection with the establishment of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies within two months. Also, the adjustment of normative legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers will be provided and informed to the President within three months.



Furthermore, according to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is to keep under review the adjustment of the legal acts of central executive bodies, and report to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on its implementation within five months.



The Ministry of Justice is to ensure coordination of the normative legal acts of central executive bodies and normative acts in connection with the establishment of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and report thereon to the Cabinet of Ministers.





