Date: 13 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in international events, Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry said.

Azerbaijani servicemen are attending the strategic leadership program course in Tbilisi, Georgia, CIMIC Staff Worker Course in Hague, the Netherlands and a language testing seminar in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

