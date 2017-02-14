University of Leicester interested in building cooperation with UNEC

Date: 13 February 2017 21:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

“The University of Leicester is interested in building cooperation with Azerbaijan State University of Economics,” said President of the University of Leicester Paul Boyle as he met with UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov.

UNEC’s position in international rankings and the fact of being the biggest economy- oriented higher education institution of the region were said to play a significant role in cooperation between the both universities. It was noted that the targets and potentials of both higher educational institutions overlap. President Boyle expressed their interest in building deep and long- term strategic partnership with UNEC performing on the basis of innovative ideas.

The dual diploma programs, student and teacher exchange and other cooperation opportunities between UNEC and the University of Leicester were discussed at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the President of the University of Leicester, Director on Strategic Cooperation Michael Green and Baku Regional Managers got acquainted with the innovations applied at UNEC and reviewed the Financial and “Innovative Banking” laboratories. The information about the performances of the International School of Economics and UNEC Business School were provided. At the same time, presentation on the “Electronic University” Model was demonstrated. Information about the operation of the Differential Salary System applied to assess UNEC teachers’ scientific and pedagogical activities was delivered. It was said that the system similar model of which is applied in most Western Universities is yielding results in their performances increasing business competitiveness among the employees of the university. They also became familiar with the centralized testing exam system.

President of the University of Leicester Paul Boyle also shared his impressions about the university on the Radio UNEC.

University of Leicester interested in building cooperation with UNEC