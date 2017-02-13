Azerbaijan, Latvia sign agreement on visa exemption for holders of service passports

Date: 13 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

The governments of Azerbaijan and Latvia have signed an agreement on visa exemption for holders of service passports.

The document was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the sides had a broad exchange of views on the current level of Azerbaijan-Latvia, Azerbaijan-European Union relationship and its future development prospects.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his confidence that the visit will contribute to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia. Touching upon the relationship of Azerbaijan with the European Union, FM Mammadyarov stressed the importance of the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Brussels and his meetings in the EU.

The ministers underlined the existence of favorable conditions for expanding cooperation in the fields such as industry, agriculture, transport, construction, ecology, culture, education and tourism, as well as increasing the trade turnover between the two countries. They stressed the importance of holding business forums and meetings on a regular basis for this purpose.

Minister Edgars Rinkevics expressed his country’s intention to further advance the comprehensive cooperation on the bilateral and multilateral basis with Azerbaijan. He underscored that Latvia supports Azerbaijan’s strategic partnership relations with the European Union.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his Latvian counterpart about the latest status of the negotiation process towards the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and emphasized that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the support of Latvia for the just position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of the conflict in compliance with the principles of international law, particularly in the framework of territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of the states.

