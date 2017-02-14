French Alps avalanche buries nine skiers, kills at least four

Date: 13 February 2017 22:46

At least four skiers were killed in a 400-yard-wide avalanche in the French Alps Monday, according to authorities, NBC News reports.

Five other skiers are missing under huge amounts of snow, according to a spokesperson for the local police. The snow-slide took place in Tignes, a ski resort near the border with Italy.

Police said the group, which included eight tourists and one professional guide, was skiing off the marked trail when the avalanche hit.

Two of the victims were found dead by emergency workers while two others died shortly after being rescued, according to Agence France Presse.

Rescue efforts are continuing with sniffer dogs and two helicopters, AFP reported.

Police said the missing skiers are buried under large amounts of snow, and that the avalanche was about 400 yards wide.

The nationalities of the victims was not immediately known to police. French radio reported that some of the group were less than 20 years old.

